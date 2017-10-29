Virgil Van Dijk Enjoying Life At Southampton Again – Maya Yoshida

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has got over the disappointment of missing out on on a move to Liverpool. according to Maya Yoshida.

Virgil Van Dijk was linked with a £50million move to Liverpool during the summer window after submitting a transfer request, but he ultimately remained at St Mary’s.

Yoshida has revealed that the Dutchman is now settled again, saying: “He is good. He is enjoying every day. I think he smiles a lot. It is very comfortable with him, he never brings any negativity. That’s his future, his decision. But, in this moment, he is really comfortable I think.

“It is tough for him but the most important thing is he is with us now and he puts everything on it with Southampton. That is the most important [thing]. Maybe in the future something will happen, but at this moment he gives everything to the club. That is very good.”

Japan international Maya Yoshida added that he felt Van Dijk had made good progress since returning to action for Southampton.

He said: “Recently he has done very well and I can see he is very comfortable, with more confidence.

“Game by game, we feel much better.”

