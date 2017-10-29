Waje Breaks Silence On Why She’s Not Signed On With Any Record Company

Prominent Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, better known by the stage name “Waje,” has broken her silence on why she is not signed on with any record company.

In the Nigerian entertainment industry and many others across the globe, being signed to a record company comes with juicy offers which most artistes can’t afford to lose, but the singer has managed to forge ahead in her career without a record deal.

Speaking with The Punch, Waje revealed that she had many offers in the past and is still getting offers, but she has decided to be a solo artiste.

She said: “I see myself as an independent artiste. I have been like this for a while. My experience with the first professional record deal I signed made me decide to stand alone. When I started out in the industry, I was signed to a record label that did not do anything for me for a long while.” “If I see a young talent, who wants a record deal, I will tell him or her the advantages and disadvantages.” “However, there are so many people I have had collaborations with. Even though I am an independent artiste, I always partner with people and organisations. To be honest, I cannot do everything on my own.” “It is one thing for you to be a top artiste and it is another thing for you to maintain it. For me, I just want to improve. If you’ve been following me closely, I am also very involved in developing young talents in any way I can. I might not be able to give out money, but I advise and mentor many of them. “I do not see new talents as threats to me; I even think it is a blessing that we have them. My fans will always be mine as long as I continue to create great music.”

The post Waje Breaks Silence On Why She’s Not Signed On With Any Record Company appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

