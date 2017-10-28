Watch Joshua, Takam bout live here
Britain’s world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua fights Cameroon-born Carolos Takam .
Joshua — who weighed in at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs (114.3kilos) compared to Takam’s 16st 11lb
Joshua v Takam
28 Age 36
Watford, UK Hometown Noisy-le-Grand, France
19/0 W/L/D 35/3/1
19 Knockouts 27
6ft 6in Height 6ft 1½in
254lb Weight 235lb
82in Reach 80½in
55 Rounds 184
Orthodox Stance Orthodox
The post Watch Joshua, Takam bout live here appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!