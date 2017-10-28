Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Joshua, Takam bout live here

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Britain’s world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua  fights  Cameroon-born Carolos Takam .

Joshua — who weighed in at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs (114.3kilos) compared to Takam’s 16st 11lb

Joshua v Takam

28 Age 36
Watford, UK Hometown Noisy-le-Grand, France
19/0 W/L/D 35/3/1
19 Knockouts 27
6ft 6in Height 6ft 1½in
254lb Weight 235lb
82in Reach 80½in
55 Rounds 184
Orthodox Stance Orthodox

