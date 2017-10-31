Watch Rosy Meurer Twerk Like A Pro In New Video

“Friday Night Beaches”, Actress Rosaline Meurer captioned as she showcased her twerking skills. She shared a video via her Instagram page and slightly showed off she could twerk if she wanted to, but only gave a tease. She captioned it: YASSSSS issaaa Friday night beaches Doing me as always #mood #mood #Friday #tgif #happy #exited #inyaface #boothang …

The post Watch Rosy Meurer Twerk Like A Pro In New Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

