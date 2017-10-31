Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watford Captain, Troy Deeney gets 3 match man for violent misconduct

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Watford Captain, Troy Deeney has been handed a  three match ban for violent conduct during last Saturday’s clash with Stoke, as announed by the Football Association announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old — whose club and Stoke were charged by the FA on Tuesday for failing to control their players — admitted to the offence which …

The post Watford Captain, Troy Deeney gets 3 match man for violent misconduct appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.