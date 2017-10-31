We all know there is CHANGE

By Muhammadu Buhari May I warmly welcome everybody to this important meeting of our party’s executive body. Let me on a personal note thank you all for your prayers and good wishes, which the Almighty Allah answered in the restoration of my health. I wish to thank you all Party leaders for helping to keep the government running smoothly during my prolonged absence.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

