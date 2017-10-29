Pages Navigation Menu

We Are Not Afraid Of Messi, Aguero, Others – Eagles Coach

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports

Super Eagles coach, Yusuf Salisu Yusuf has allayed fears about the upcoming friendly between Nigeria and Argentina, insisting that the Jorge Sampaoli-led side are not unbeatable if only the Super Eagles can put up a phenomenal showing on the day.

The two-time World champions, would square off against the Super Eagles in Krasnodar, Russia for a friendly billed on the 14th of next month, as a warm-up game before the World Cup year turns out.

Argentina coach, Jorge Sampaoli is expected to field the likes of Lionel Messi of Barcelona), Sergio Aguero of Manchester City), Dybala of Juventus, Sergio Romero (Manchester United) and Angel Di María (PSG).

“The Super Eagles are equal to the task anytime, anywhere.”

“We are not afraid of big names because big names no longer play football. But talent and determination are the essential keys in winning matches,” he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Before taking on Argentina though, the Super Eagles would round up their World Cup qualification series with a dead-rubber against group basement team, Algeria.

