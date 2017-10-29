Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG's intervention
Vanguard
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Benue government to extend the implementation of its Anti-Open Grazing law scheduled to take effect from Nov.1. In an interview …
Those Opposing Anti-Open Grazing Act Are Enemies Of Benue People – OdeIndependent Newspapers Limited
Benue anti-grazing law: A time bomb?NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.