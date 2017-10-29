Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention – Vanguard
Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG's intervention
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Benue government to extend the implementation of its Anti-Open Grazing law scheduled to take effect from Nov.1. In an interview …
Those Opposing Anti-Open Grazing Act Are Enemies Of Benue People – Ode
Benue anti-grazing law: A time bomb?
