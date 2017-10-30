We Cannot Continue In This Way – Isco

Isco has admitted that Real Madrid must get their act together following their surprising defeat at Girona, but insists that the champions should not be written off just yet.

The 2-1 loss at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi on Sunday afternoon leaves Real Madrid third in the table and eight points adrift of Barcelona

Unlike consistent title rivals Barca, Real Madrid have now dropped 10 points against Valencia, Levante, Real Betis and Girona in the first few months of the season.

Isco has warned that his side’s title chances should not be discredited entirely, however, as they have proven strength in adversity and know what it takes to bounce back.

“Nobody should say Real Madrid are dead because we have shown that we always come back,” he told beIN Sports. “When things are going well it is very easy to say we are a great team, now we have to really prove it. But it is clear that we cannot continue like this.”

