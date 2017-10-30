Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Weird: Lady Shocked to Discover that Her security officer has Reportedly been dead For 20 Years

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A lady has recounted her scary ordeal, after she found out her security man of 10 years had reportedly died 20 years ago in his hometown in Cotonou. According to the lady, she revealed that the security man had fallen ill and while she attended to him, she sent a message to his people in…

The post Weird: Lady Shocked to Discover that Her security officer has Reportedly been dead For 20 Years appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.