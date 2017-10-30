Weird: Lady Shocked to Discover that Her security officer has Reportedly been dead For 20 Years

A lady has recounted her scary ordeal, after she found out her security man of 10 years had reportedly died 20 years ago in his hometown in Cotonou. According to the lady, she revealed that the security man had fallen ill and while she attended to him, she sent a message to his people in…

The post Weird: Lady Shocked to Discover that Her security officer has Reportedly been dead For 20 Years appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

