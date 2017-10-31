Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV | ‘Overheated’ In Halloween Costume (WATCH)

Wendy Williams on Tuesday morning fainted in the middle of her show – and it happened live on the air.

“The Wendy Williams Show” host was in the midst of the program’s annual “How You Doin’ Halloween Costume Contest” when she began to slur her words and sway back and forth, before falling to the floor.

Scary Moment — Wendy Williams Faints on Live Television pic.twitter.com/MTiJiVjlpN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 31, 2017

In the video, the 53-year-old Wendy can be seen dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for her show, but her Halloween costume got the best of her about 48 minutes into the show.

“We do it every year. It’s always a lot of fun,” she began, as her words started to slur. “Let’s get started. Our first guest…” she said before pausing.

She appeared very uneasy and actually scared and then ultimately, fell onto the floor.

In the video, members of her staff can be seen running to her aid.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

After a commercial break, she told the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out.”

Williams’ spokesperson Ronn Torossian confirmed to newsmen that “she has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.”

