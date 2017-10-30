Werder Bremen sack coach Nouri

Alexander Nouri on Monday became the third Bundesliga coach sacked this season when Werder Bremen fired him with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga and winless this season. Bremen’s 3-0 thumping at home to mid-table Augsburg on Sunday was the last straw for Werder’s board after cries of “Nouri out!” were heard by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

