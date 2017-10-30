What Igbo leaders, South-east governors discussed in Enugu
Igbo leaders and governors in the region met on Sunday in Enugu. They charged the federal government to expedite action on all the federal roads in the region. The leaders also approved for a regional economic summit with support from the United Kingdom Department for International Development, DFID, slated to take place between 11 to […]
