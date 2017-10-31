What President Buhari said at the APC National Executive Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari delivered a speech at the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday. The NEC was held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja. The president said: May I warmly welcome everybody to this important meeting of our party’s executive body. Let me on a personal note thank you all for […]

The post What President Buhari said at the APC National Executive Committee appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

