What Tinubu said after secret meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

Bola Tinubu, on Monday refused to comment on the current clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection in 2019. The former Lagos State Governor told journalists not to discuss the issue of Buhari’s 2019 anticipatory reelection bid with him. Tinubu said this while addressing State House Correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with Buhari […]

What Tinubu said after secret meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

