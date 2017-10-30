Pages Navigation Menu

What Tinubu said after secret meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Bola Tinubu, on Monday refused to comment on the current clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection in 2019. The former Lagos State Governor told journalists not to discuss the issue of Buhari’s 2019 anticipatory reelection bid with him. Tinubu said this while addressing State House Correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with Buhari […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

