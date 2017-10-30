While UI will admit only 3,500 out of 20,949 candidates that sat for Post UTME – VC, Professor Olayinka

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka on Monday announced that only 3,500 students out of over 60,000 candidates that picked the university in the last UTME will be admitted. He said that out of this figure, 20,949 sat for the recently conducted Post UTME. Olayinka, however maintained that 9,266 applicants out […]

