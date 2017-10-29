Whites Own 73% of South Africa’s Farming Land, City Press Says – Bloomberg
|
Whites Own 73% of South Africa's Farming Land, City Press Says
Bloomberg
White farmers own almost three-quarters of South Africa's agricultural land, even after 23 years of government efforts to redistribute land to the black majority, City Press reported, citing a land audit by farm lobbying group Agri SA. Some 73.3 …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!