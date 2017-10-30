Why Anambra should reject Obiano, by APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has urged the people to reject Governor Willie Obiano at the poll.

The party said the governor has failed to rebrand the state.

APC candidate Tony Nwoye’s running mate Dozie Ikedife said Obiano has failed to maintain the infrastructure in the state.

He lamented that roads constructed and rehabilitated by his predecessors have not been maintained.

Ikedife lamented the governor’s failure to give attention to infrastructural development, “except the three fragile flyovers built in Awka, which many people have said should be dismantled before they cause national calamity.”

Ikedife said instead of channelling resources into the development of human capital, Obiano was busy employing scores of special assistants and personal aides on whom he spent over two billion monthly as salaries.

He said the scores of appointees never added any value to Obiano’s administration, adding that most of them did not have the governor’s contacts.

Ikedife said the APC government in Anambra would empower the youths through skill acquisition and establishment of cottage industries that would absorb thousands of unemployed youths, irrespective of their party affiliations and background.

He said the APC would revolutionalise the industrial sector by backing up its investment in the sector by regular power supply.

He added: “This did not mean that aides and personal assistants would not be employed under the APC administration, but greater attention would be paid to empowerment of a greater number of youths substantially, who would even get to the level of employing others.

“All the promises of the APC would be easy to achieve since the incoming governor and his deputy belong to the youth generation and they are coming to take over with the passion to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Anambra State.

“We have a young man as our candidate and the youths of Anambra State have embraced our campaign across the State.”

