Why Ikpeazu does not deserve second tenure – Igbo Youth Council

The World Igbo Youth Council, WIYC, on Tuesday called on the people of Abia State not to make the mistake of re-electing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for a second term in office. It could be re-called that same group had few days ago accused Ikpeazu and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of plotting the escape of Mazi Nnamdi […]

Why Ikpeazu does not deserve second tenure – Igbo Youth Council

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

