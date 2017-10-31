Why I’m Not Resting Again – Maina

Claims N5.32bn Stolen In HoS, Police Pension Offices Monthly

MSUE AZA,Kaduna

The embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, on Tuesday, has alleged that, he is being haunted for stopping N5.32bn which he claimed was being stolen in the office of the Head of Service and Police Pension office monthly.

Maina, further claimed that his trial and allegations against him were part of efforts by ‘pension thieves’ to stop him from exposing them, as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to thoroughly investigate pending pension petitions.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna through his aide, Olajide Fashikun, Maina who has been on the run said the presidential investigation was crucial to expose the real pension thieves, some of whom he alleged, are highly placed public office holders, adding that such will bring relief to distressed pensioners.

Maina, who said his Task Team saved the country about N282bn from June 2010, when it was constituted, revealed that, the presidential investigation will also expose the sum of six million pounds stashed in accounts in London and the top government functionaries in different offices who are drawing the interest on the accounts.

Maina said:“between the Head of Service and the Police Pension office, the two places PRTT worked, a leakage of N5.32billion was stopped per month. This is what civil servants steal monthly in the two offices out of the 99 pension offices in the country. 43 persons were arrested and handed over to the EFCC to prosecute while 222 houses were seized from them.

“As soon as Maina was driven to exile before the coming of the PTAD, N35billion was stolen in the Head of Service. The ICPC did not come out with the report. How come no body is talking about these monies?

“After the biometric exercise, there were 71,000 genuine workers in the police pension office who needed N826million to pay them unlike N5.3billion appropriated for them annually. They were pocketing N4.2billion yearly. They devised several ingenious ways to pull these cash out. They pull out an average of N300million daily Monday to Friday. There are bank alerts to substantiate these assertions.” Maina alleged.