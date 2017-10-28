Why it will take longer to name Uhuru Kenyatta winner in repeat poll – The Standard
Why it will take longer to name Uhuru Kenyatta winner in repeat poll
The Standard
By dusk on Saturday and after two days and two nights of verification, the officials had only verified results from 114 constituencies of the 290 in the country. NAIROBI, KENYA: The prospect of declaring presidential results spilling over to next week …
IEBC to announce the way forward on Nyanza voting
