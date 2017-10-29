Why models become actors –Mr. Nigeria

So many Nollywood actors were once big time models and Emmanuel Ikubese, the current Mr. Nigeria and Mr. World Africa explained why he and the likes of Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara, Gbenro Ajibade and IK Ogbonna, didn’t find it difficult going into the make-belief industry. Ikubese who is also a United Nations Millennium Development Goals …

The post Why models become actors –Mr. Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

