Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike was duped, his ‘UN-backed award’ fake – APC mocks governor – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Wike was duped, his 'UN-backed award' fake – APC mocks governor
Daily Post Nigeria
The All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter, has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike has resorted to “high level scam to dupe the peoples' resources and rubbish their collective intelligence.” The party made the claim while describing the award …
Governor Wike pledges sustainable landmark projects in RiversTODAY.NG

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.