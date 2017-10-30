Wild Joyride In Mom’s Car Ends With 10-Year-Old Being Arrested [Video]

Phone calls alerting Ohio police to a high-speed chase saw a 10-year-old boy taken into custody, and eventually charged with a felony for fleeing and eluding.

The best part? This was his second serious joyride.

Appearing to be driving at around 90mph (150kmph), he was seen swerving in and out of traffic as a woman in a red SUV followed him, reports VICE:

The boy snagged the car keys at around 8:30 AM on Thursday morning and took off toward the Ohio Turnpike. When his mother realized what had happened, she dove into her own car and sped after him. “I need the police,” the woman told a 911 operator from her driver’s seat, according to audio obtained by FOX 8. “My ten-year-old stole his dad’s car, and he’s running from me right now. He’s already crashed, and he’s going towards the friggin’ highway.”

And he’s a pretty good driver.

Occurring on Interstate 90 west of Cleveland, it took more than one officer to stop the 2004 Toyota Avalon. The patrol followed the boy for more than 15 miles (24km) at high speed as he “drove through a toll booth and entered the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike,” reports TIME.

Then…

Highway Patrol Sergeant Tim Hoffman said that’s when at least four state troopers began joining the chase and attempted a rolling roadblock as the boy drove erratically along the turnpike with speeds reaching 100 mph (161 kph). After a pursuit of around 20 miles (32km), the boy slowed down and veered onto the grassy berm to avoid driving over stop sticks, Hoffman said. That’s when one trooper nudged the boy’s car at a slow speed into a mile post sign with his cruiser, and another cruiser blocked the car and prevented it from re-entering the road, Hoffman said. “It was very lucky no one was hurt,” Hoffman said.

Indeed – take a look at what went down:

I know I shouldn’t be laughing, but I can’t help think of the zombie turtle boy.

But it’s a serious matter – like, why would a kid do such a thing?

This is what happened once he was arrested:

The boy was taken to a hospital accompanied by a legal guardian, the Highway Patrol said. He will be placed in the custody of Erie County Children’s Services after being evaluated. The patrol said it will confer with the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office about criminal charges. A Cleveland police report shows that the boy previously stole his mother’s 2013 Dodge Charger on Oct. 16. Police went to the mother’s home and, a short time later, other officers responded to a call about a car driven by a small boy on I-90 in Cleveland in the high-speed lane with three flat tires, according to the report. The boy was arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center and released to his mother.

In an interview following the incident, The Root reported that the boy’s father said that “his son thinks it’s all a joke”:

Even as the boy was being arrested, he didn’t go down without a fight, and kicked an officer in the face.

Oh dear.

