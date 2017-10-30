Will $5.5bn loan revive the economy? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Will $5.5bn loan revive the economy?
Vanguard
WHAT do you think of the Federal Government's plan to borrow another $5.5 billion, to service existing debts and sustain recovery from recession? I would like to think that the government knows what it is doing, however, when you examine the platform …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!