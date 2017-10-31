Wizkid gives 100K each to Physically Challenged people he meets in Surulere, Instagram user reveals

Nigerian Superstar Singer, Wizkid who visited his childhood neighborhood in Surulere area of Lagos State yesterday, reportedly gave 100k each to many physically challenged people he met there. Instagram user @Kupe9ja who shared the story, wrote; “Yesterday @wizkidayo came to were he grow up at small London and gave some people that are physically challenge …

The post Wizkid gives 100K each to Physically Challenged people he meets in Surulere, Instagram user reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

