Woman arrested for having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend

A Texas mother was arrested after police say she confessed to having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend. The boy’s mother called the Pharr Police Department in August to report that her son had sex with his girlfriend’s mother, 44-year-old Claudia Yaneth Lopez, according to KGBT. The mother said she went through her son’s phone […]

The post Woman arrested for having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

