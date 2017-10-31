Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman kills her husband,12 family members with poisoned yoghurt

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pakistani woman killed her  husband and 12 other family members by giving them poisoned milk, when the tainted liquid was turned into a yoghurt drink and served to him and his relatives, according to reports from the police. The woman, who was forced by her family into an arranged marriage in September, has been …

The post Woman kills her husband,12 family members with poisoned yoghurt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.