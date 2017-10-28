Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Who Chopped Off Her Husbands man-hood After He Tried To r*pe Her Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman who hacked off her drunk husband’s man-hood when he tried to r*pe her in front of their children is facing attempted murder charges. The enraged wife, not named in local media, told police her husband named as R. Ravinder had come home after a lunchtime drinking session and began to grope her. She …

The post Woman Who Chopped Off Her Husbands man-hood After He Tried To r*pe Her Faces Attempted Murder Charge appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.