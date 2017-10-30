Women in Nasarawa wants free healthcare

Pages Navigation Menu

Confronted by various health challenges, some rural women in Nasarawa State have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to provide free healthcare services and soft loans to improve their lives. The women made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday from their respective communities in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area. They said that improving basic amenities in their communities would go a long way in improving their standard of living and life span thereby contributing positively to overall development of the state and country.

