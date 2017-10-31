Ycee calls out Sony Music again for 'trying to ruin his career'

Amoré (press release) (blog)

Ycee made public his wahala with Sony Music a while back and he's at it again. The musician is now making fresh accusations claiming the music company is trying to ruin his career. Tinny Music act, Ycee who had a face-off a few months ago with Sony …



and more »