Yemi Alade teams up with French rapper Youssoupha for New Single “Hustler” | Listen on BN
Effyzie Music‘s Yemi Alade or Mama Africa as she is fondly called, teams up with French/Congolese Youssoupha and the much sought after Killbeatz on production for the new single “Hustler“. Listen and Download below: Download
The post Yemi Alade teams up with French rapper Youssoupha for New Single “Hustler” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!