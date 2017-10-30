Yobe State University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Announced.

The Yobe State University hereby inform all those who previously applied for postgraduate study programmes (two years ago in 2015/2016 Academic Session) that the programmes will now commence in the 2017/2018 academic session in the following areas:- 1. Geography, M.Sc. & PhD 2. Chemistry, M.Sc. & PhD 3. Arabic, M.A. & PhD 4. Islamic studies, …

The post Yobe State University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

