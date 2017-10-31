Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘You will regret calling me a nobody’ – Hushpuppi’s babymama tells him, also slams Mompha

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi has got lots of fight coming for him as his baby mama has joined the list of those drawing the battle line against him. She revealed she’s a married woman, but then she was a single mother, with a deadbeat babydaddy, Hushpuppi. Recall Mompha while responding to Hushpuppi on Social media, …

The post ‘You will regret calling me a nobody’ – Hushpuppi’s babymama tells him, also slams Mompha appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.