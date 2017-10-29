Youngest Bank Chair…Unity Bank Appoints Ibrahim Babangida’s Son, Aminu, As New Chairman

The question, ‘Who ought to be boss?’ is like asking ‘Who ought to be the tenor in a quartet?’ Obviously, the man who can sing tenor, opined the late Henry Ford. In the same vein, it could be determined that Unity Bank’s appointment of Aminu Babangida, youngest son of former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, as its chairman, was a right move in the right direction.

Aminu does not appear to be the best man for the job, he is in fact the best man for the job, according to senior members of the bank’s board.

If he weren’t in possession of immense knowledge and an unremitting gift of wisdom and character, his appointment wouldn’t have been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), argued sources within the bank’s senior management.

Fortune, has indeed favoured Aminu’s prepared mind. The entrepreneur, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Energy, Abuja, shone with greatest appeal among a list of candidates nominated for the esteemed position.

Besides his vast experience as a business founder and manager, Aminu has also worked on the trading floor of Trafigura BV, London, UK. He attended Regents Business School and Westminster Business School in London where he obtained a BA in International Business and MA in International Business Management respectively. He was appointed to the board of Unity Bank Plc in 2011.

His inexorable desire to make a positive difference has seen him cut a swift, inspiring path to the top of the business world. Like a fearless warrior, he soldiers on, hacking his way through the frontlines of predictable and unforeseen odds, wielding knowledge as his sword and integrity as his shield.

His appointment as the Chairman, Unity Bank, makes him the country’s youngest bank chairman ever, having only recently crossed the threshold of 40 years of age. Despite his youth, there is no gainsaying Aminu is blessed with a wise head on his young shoulders.

His youth and fearlessness are his greatest assets, enabling him to think up bold moves which he deploys regularly to outsmart more tenured counterparts in industry.

Yet there is no cult of personality around this energetic young man. He is no public celebrity subject to daily gossips and sensationalism. He does not blow his own trumpet nor does he pay others to make deafening vuvuzela sounds singing his praise to high heavens. He is a man chasing after lasting legacies rather than the gaudy, borrowed robes of transient popularity.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

