Your anti-corruption war partial – Afenifere tells Buhari

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being partial in his administration’s anti-corruption war. The Yoruba group challenged the President to prove the sincerity of its anti corruption crusade by prosecuting the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina and other accomplices. It warned the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

