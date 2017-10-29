Youths rally today in Ibadan ahead of 2019 elections









Young people will today Sunday 29, occupy the streets of Ibadan in a peacefully rally under the #youthdecide2019 to drum up support for Nigerian youths to be given prominent role come 2019 general election.

The convener Adeola Adedoyin Oko team leader for the #youthdecide2019 said it is not enough for the age limit for a political office to be reduce, Nigerian youths must stand up and be part of the electoral process, why calling for a fair opportunity in various political parties to youths to contest for political position come 2019.

In a statement made available to Businessday, Adeola pointed out that over the years leaders from the presidency to the local political positions have failed Nigerians, especially the youths, and its high time youths took up the mantle of leadership.

“The godfathers of Nigerian politics always penetrate the parties to decide who gets what, despite the constitutional reduction of age limits, a youth candidate chances of winning in the primaries remains very slim, talk more of winning an election.”

He explained that during members are from all tribes in Nigeria and will interface with individuals especially the youths to educate them on the need to be registered for the 2019 general election.

” the rally has no religion, tribal or political affiliation, all we seek is sincere opportunity for visionary youths from the West, East, South or North to lead come 2019 which will signify a paradigm shift as the youths have previously not involved themselves much in electoral processes.”

The post Youths rally today in Ibadan ahead of 2019 elections appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

