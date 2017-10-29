Pages Navigation Menu

Yul Edochie declares running mate for Anambra polls

Son of Popular Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie and the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate for Anambra State, Yul Edochie, has unveiled his running mate for the November 18 Anambra State gubernatorial election. The running mate is a Staffordshire University of England-trained Mechatronics Engineer, Emeka Okonkwo. Unveiling his deputy at the Central School field, Umunnachi, …

