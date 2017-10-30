Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yvonne Nelson is now a new mum, Nkonkonsana is reporting. According to the  news outlet, the Ghanaian actress allegedly gave birth to a baby girl at an unnamed facility in Accra, Ghana, on October 29, and the news outlet claimed that the father of the child, who is not a Ghanaian, was also present during …

The post Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.