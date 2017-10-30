Yvonne Nelson Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl

there was a report earlier that Yvonne Nelson is reportedly heavily pregnant and might deliver anytime soon. Well, Rumours have also surfaced that the actress welcomed her first child at a health facility in Accra in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2017. It’s worthy to note that Yvonne’s Baby Girl is light-skinned, which …

The post Yvonne Nelson Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

