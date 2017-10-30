Pages Navigation Menu

Yvonne Nelson Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

there was a report earlier that Yvonne Nelson is reportedly heavily pregnant and might deliver anytime soon. Well, Rumours have also surfaced that the actress welcomed her first child at a health facility in Accra in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2017. It’s worthy to note that Yvonne’s Baby Girl is light-skinned, which …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

