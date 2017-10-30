Pages Navigation Menu

Zach Miller’s horrific knee injury resulted in doctors trying to save his leg – SB Nation

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports


Zach Miller's horrific knee injury resulted in doctors trying to save his leg
Doctors in New Orleans are fighting to save the left leg of Bears tight end Zach Miller, who suffered a horrific dislocation attempting to catch a touchdown on Sunday. The injury was far more significant than initially expected, and vascular surgeons
Report: Bears' Miller had surgery to save legTSN
Chicago Bears Zach Miller In Danger Of Losing Leg After Gruesome InjuryTMZ.com

