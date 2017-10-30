Zach Miller’s horrific knee injury resulted in doctors trying to save his leg – SB Nation
|
SB Nation
|
Zach Miller's horrific knee injury resulted in doctors trying to save his leg
SB Nation
Doctors in New Orleans are fighting to save the left leg of Bears tight end Zach Miller, who suffered a horrific dislocation attempting to catch a touchdown on Sunday. The injury was far more significant than initially expected, and vascular surgeons …
Report: Bears' Miller had surgery to save leg
Chicago Bears Zach Miller In Danger Of Losing Leg After Gruesome Injury
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!