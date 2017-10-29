Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma and other Top Six leaders slated for failing to unite ANC in KZN – Times LIVE

Zuma and other Top Six leaders slated for failing to unite ANC in KZN
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu has criticised President Jacob Zuma and the other ANC Top Six leaders for failing to intervene decisively in the leadership dispute which is tearing the organisation apart in the province. He said when the ANC …
SACP's Nxumalo calls for intervention 'before lives are lost'Independent Online
Pursuit of personal interests will cause demise of ANC: MchunuSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

