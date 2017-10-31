Zuma offers to set up state capture commission within 30 days – Mail & Guardian
Zuma offers to set up state capture commission within 30 days
Mail & Guardian
After a year of delay, President Jacob Zuma's legal team on Tuesday afternoon said he was willing to set up a state capture inquiry before the end of the year. “Having announced an intention to appoint a commission of inquiry, it is recorded that the …
