Zuma offers to set up state capture commission within 30 days – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zuma offers to set up state capture commission within 30 days
After a year of delay, President Jacob Zuma's legal team on Tuesday afternoon said he was willing to set up a state capture inquiry before the end of the year. “Having announced an intention to appoint a commission of inquiry, it is recorded that the
Zuma to set up state capture commission of inquiry within 30 daysTimes LIVE
Jacob Zuma set for his last awkward Q&A session of the yearBusiness Day
DA submit supplementary heads in the 'State of Capture' case – James SelfePoliticsweb
South African Broadcasting Corporation
