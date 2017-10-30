Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma statue, waste of resources — Ohanaeze youths – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Zuma statue, waste of resources — Ohanaeze youths
Vanguard
Owerri— THE Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, yesterday, asked Governor Rochas Okorocha to justify the erecting of Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo State, when civil servants were being owed salaries. Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo. According to a statement in …
Diplomacy, Okorocha and Zuma's statueNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.