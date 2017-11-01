Pages Navigation Menu

​Ex-militants ​storm NASS over allowances, demand sack of Buhari’s aide, Boroh

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

More than 200 repented militants from the Niger Delta region on Wednesday stormed the Nigerian National Assembly in protest of the non payment of their allowances. The ex-militants, who carried placards and sang various solidarity songs, called on the National Assembly to intervene in the matter. They urged the federal legislature to put pressure on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

