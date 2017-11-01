​Ex-militants ​storm NASS over allowances, demand sack of Buhari’s aide, Boroh

More than 200 repented militants from the Niger Delta region on Wednesday stormed the Nigerian National Assembly in protest of the non payment of their allowances. The ex-militants, who carried placards and sang various solidarity songs, called on the National Assembly to intervene in the matter. They urged the federal legislature to put pressure on […]

​Ex-militants ​storm NASS over allowances, demand sack of Buhari’s aide, Boroh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

