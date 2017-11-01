‎Atiku condoles with Tinubu over loss of son

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Former Vice President and chieftain All Progressives Congress APC, Atiku Abubakar has expressed “shock and anguish over the sudden death of Jide, the son of his political colleague and friend, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

In a personal message by the Waziri Adamawa, Atiku commiserated with the Tinubu family “counselling them not to lose faith in the will of Allah despite the oddity of the present pain and challenges they may have found themselves in.”

“Nothing happens in this world without the will of Allah. How long we live or when to die is all ordained by the Almighty. But it’s most heart-breaking for any parent to bury his or her own child. I pray that Almighty Allah would grant the Asiwaju and Senator Remi, his wife, and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss”, Atiku added.

The former Vice President also called on men and women of goodwill, friends and associates to rally round the Tinubus in prayers as they brave their moment of grief and loss of a dear family member.

“My family and I are deeply saddened over the death of this and promising young man. We are touched and are praying fervently that our brothers and sisters who are suddenly bereaved would pull through this difficult time with trust and faith in the Creator who gives and takes at His command.”

The Waziri Adamawa prayed God to comfort Asiwaju Tinubu and his family and grant the soul of the departed heavenly bliss.

The post ‎Atiku condoles with Tinubu over loss of son appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

