10 Lovey-Dovey Situations Every Couple Can Relate To

1. In the middle of the bantering…

…all of a sudden, in between of an absolute silence, the laughter trails off, there is something, your eyes are sparkling, and there is a cunning smile on your face.

2. In the middle of hugging…

…you take extra seconds to hold each other, you do not pull away from each other, feel the bones through clothes without moving.

3. When you’re simply talking…

…and stand so closer that you feel your bodies are magnetized. You wouldn’t allow someone else to steal your space and just feel that touch on your body.

4. When the voice changes…

When your conversation adumbrates you that there is something sexual. Your voice changes, and it becomes lighter, airier and authentic.

5. You give excuses to stay a little longer at their party or home. And of course, they have the same idea.

6. When you wink at each other, and it doesn’t look creepy or cheesy.

7. When you’re looking into each other’s eyes.

When you find hard to pull your eyes away from each other, and you’re just gazing at their lips in anticipation of a kiss.

8. When you’re distracted by the beauty of the person and couldn’t remember what you were saying.

The person is surely amused to see that!

9. When you touch each other unnecessarily.

When you just want to feel them, you find excuses to touch them like you compare your hand sizes and run your fingers through their new haircut just to get closer to them.

10. And that re-union after a fight.

