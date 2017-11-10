Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

White protestors have been waving South Africa’s old apartheid flag again – Quartz

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Quartz

White protestors have been waving South Africa's old apartheid flag again
Quartz
Is it time to bury the old flag for good? (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam). Share. Written by. Lynsey Chutel. 3 hours ago Quartz africa. Apartheid was a crime against humanity and yet its symbols are still prevalent in South Africa, even as so many wounds
#Declassified: Apartheid Profits – China's support for apartheid revealedNews24
If you own an old SA flag‚ you're either a nasty piece of work or a halfwitTimes LIVE
Farm killings should not be singled out – COSATUPoliticsweb
The Herald –New Jersey Herald –ofm.co.za –BusinessTech
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.