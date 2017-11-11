11 Africa countries signed in for Expo 2020 Dubai, 3 years to event

More than 150 countries have already confirmed their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, including the majority of African nations.

According to the organisers “At the recent International Participants Meeting on 19 October, 29 nations signed their official participation contracts for Expo 2020 Dubai. Of these 29 countries, 11 were from Africa.

They are Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Togo.

The authority of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Expo has made provision of Live programme allocation of $100 million to back projects that offer creative solutions to pressing challenges that impact people’s lives, or help preserve the world or both most of which are from Africa. The programme it is gathered was launched in January 2017, following a pilot phase last year.

It aims to stimulate innovation that has a social benefit by supporting projects with funding, business guidance and promotion. Successful applicants will also have the chance to showcase their work to many millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The programme will grant up to $100,000 per initiative to be made available incrementally, linked to progress and results. During the first two cycles of the programme, 45 Expo Live Global Innovators from 30 countries were selected.

A number of these programmes operate in Africa. The Africa-focused programmes are Attollo, Transport for Cairo, Yomken, Kitenergy Srl, Eco Fuels, WAVE, MOBicure, babyl, Nuru Energy, Munch bowls, Ignitia, Land Life, Ver2 and Desolenator. Organisers have promised that for participating countries and their businesses, Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a platform for international collaboration, fostering innovation and creating partnerships that will live far beyond 2020.

The expo which is focusing on Africa will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation. According to the organisers the expo will be the first Expo to be held in the developing world, and will be for the developing world.

The UAE which is hosting the event wants Expo 2020 to serve Africa’s interests and provide a platform for connections to be made by, and for, its African partners whether they be government, business or visitors. Expo 2020 Dubai they say will run for six months from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021 The theme of the event, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, is guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas coming together in new and unique ways

The Expo 2020 it was learnt will be a celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures. It will be a time to create and renew connections that will strengthen and deepen through 2020 and beyond, a time to be awed by a spectacular events programme, and a time to do business.

Expo 2020 Dubai the organisers say will leverage the convening power of World Expos as well as Dubai’s long history as a connecting point for people, goods and ideas to serve as a powerful platform for connectivity. Besides, it is aiming to be the most inclusive event in World Expo history, welcoming many millions of visitors, of which 70 per cent will come from overseas. Expo 2020 Dubai will build on the UAE’s longstanding history as a strategic trade port on the southern silk road, which connects Europe, Asia and Africa, with strong connections to the African continent.

Emirates Airline, Dubai based currently serves 27 destinations in Africa, including five cargo points. Expo 2020 understands the challenges and opportunities associated with the ‘youth bulge’ that is occurring across MEASA and is working hard to ensure the engagement and inclusion of young people through a variety of initiatives, including an apprenticeship programme, school roadshows and the University Innovation Challenge.

The expo is not for the elderly and business alone, youths from all nationalities and backgrounds are also expected to make up a significant proportion of the more than 30,000 volunteers that will be the face of Expo 2020 as they welcome the world to this international destination. They will benefit from work-ready skills and an unrivalled experience through 47 strategic volunteering roles

More than 180 nations are expected to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as businesses, non-governmental organisations and educational institutions from all over the world. Each participating country will have its own pavilion as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s one nation, one pavilion policy – making Expo 2020 the first World Expo in history where every country will have its own pavilion.

This policy ensures equality among all nations. Countries can choose to build their own pavilion, rent an Expo-built pavilion or be included in Expo’s assisted pavilion programme. All Expo built pavilions will be transformed after Expo as part of legacy’s District 2020 district. Country pavilions will be located according to their chosen subtheme and not based on geography, encouraging dialogue and the cross pollination of ideas between countries with similar interests, who may otherwise have been less likely to connect

Each pavilion will have two levels. The lower level will allow countries to tell their unique story, showcasing their achievements, insights and knowledge, as well as the opportunities that exist within their nation. The upper level will allow countries to host dialogue between themselves and other nations, businesses and organisations, helping to create and deepen connections and opportunities – which could lead to solutions to pressing problems.

The deliberate design of the Expo 2020 site is based on the belief that collaboration and communication between all are key to overcoming global problems. Expo 2020 will partner with participating nations to create an engaging programme of events that allows everyone to showcase and celebrate their cultures, as well as facilitate strategic meetings, conferences and workshops

Arrangements are on for businesses from around the world, both large and small, that will participate Expo 2020 Dubai for a chance to showcase their capabilities on a global platform to an audience of millions, and benefit from a range of opportunities that can stimulate long-term job creation and economic growth. the organisers are working hard to integrate companies of all sizes form around the world into its planning and delivery to reflect the spirit of Expo and to spread the opportunities as far as possible, while helping to deliver its commitment to host a remarkable World Expo that leaves a lasting legacy for generations.

In addition to large businesses, Expo 2020 Dubai supports the full involvement of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from around the world. SME integration will continue to stimulate employment, strengthen industries, improve competitiveness and ultimately contribute to sustainable economic growth. As a result of the recognition of the role SMEs play as the life blood of many economies globally, Expo has committed to allocating 20 per cent of its contracts to them and has developed a procurement process that deliberately encourages their participation

