13-yr-old girl gives shocking details of how Nicki Minaj’s brother raped her

Nov 1, 2017

The former stepdaughter of Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has told how the 38-year-old allegedly forced himself on her when she was only 11 years old. Speaking in court on Monday, the child recalled the spine-chilling account of how it all started in April 2015 when she and her mother were living with Jelani in […]

